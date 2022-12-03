Annual ornament features Falmouth Magistrate's Office

For more than two decades the Stafford County Historical Society has created an annual Christmas ornament. The ornaments are made of brass and covered in 24 karat gold. This year the annual ornament features the Magistrate’s Office in Falmouth. This small brick building served as a custom’s office, courthouse, voting precinct and a small museum. Purchase ornaments at Olde Virginia Gourmet and Gifts located at 261 Garrisonville Road, Suite 109, Stafford, VA. All profits go to a museum fund which the historical society hopes to build in the future.