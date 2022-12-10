 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Annual ornament sales benefit Lions programs

Every year since 1981, the White House Historical Association has designed the Official White House Ornament. This year, the tradition of a White House gingerbread house is featured in ornament form. Accompanying the ornament is the official first lady Pat Nixon’s gingerbread house recipe.

Crown Jewelers is partnering with the Spotsylvania Lions Club in offering the official ornament. Nancy Guerin from the Spotsylvania Lions Club and David Sale of Crown Jewelers are pictured with the ornament.

Proceeds benefit the Spotsylvania Lions Club to support the eyesight and hearing needs of those in Spotsylvania County.

