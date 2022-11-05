Aquia District BSA Scouts prepare for Scouting for Food

Aquia District BSA Scouts in Stafford County are distributing door hanger reminders for the annual Scouting For Food event to stock local food pantries. If you got a tag, fill a bag. Scouts will return Nov. 12 to collect donations of non-perishables from doorsteps and driveways.

The BSA Scouting program encourages youth to serve our communities by addressing food insecurity in the annual food drive held on the second Saturday in November. Stafford Scouts collect donations to stock local food pantries for the holidays and the months beyond. Items in demand include canned proteins; nut butters; meat-based soups, stews and chili; canned vegetables, beans and fruits; healthy cereals; rice and pastas; and hygiene products such as soap, toothpaste, diapers and toilet paper.

In 2021, more than 700 local Stafford Scouts, leaders and family members collected more than 26,500 pounds of food. This year, BSA units are going door-to-door or asking for donations at store fronts. Scouts and other volunteers work together to collect, unload, weigh and sort non-perishable food donated by neighbors to help neighbors. Donation recipients include St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Hartwood Presbyterian Church, St. William of York Catholic Church, SERVE, Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church and Hollywood Church of the Brethren.

The face of food insecurity is often families who have both parents working and earning enough to be above the federal poverty level but below the basic cost of living. Per Feeding America’s website, the 5% food insecurity rate in Stafford equates to 7,560 residents. For Stafford area BSA Scouts, these are faces they see at school every day. The hard work done through Scouting For Food is underscored by the joy that comes with serving neighbors in need.

Residents who do not receive a door tag may drop off donations without contact on Nov. 12, by noon, at two collection points: St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 1201 Courthouse Drive, Stafford, VA 22554; or Hartwood Presbyterian Church, 25 Hartwood Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22406. Those wishing to contribute who cannot make this time or if a donation was missed, email aquiadistrictscoutingforfood@yahoo.com to make arrangements for a pick up. More information is available at tinyurl.com/staffordscoutingforfood.