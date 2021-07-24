Aquia District Cub Scout day camp a huge STEM success

Is it too early to start inspiring a future generation of scientists? No!

That’s what 50 Cub Scouts, boys and girls ranging in age from 6 to 10 years old, recently discovered at the STEM-focused Aquia District Cub Scout Day Camp held at Pratt Park.

Director Kristy Freeman and program director Jenna Cooper led their all-volunteer camp staff of adults from Pack and Troop 26 and older Scouts from Troops 26 and 907, who kept these budding scientists busy all week with a variety of activities set up and run by the hard-working camp staff, including some pretty cool nature hikes. Activities included fun with model rockets, elephant toothpaste, bubble snakes, rock testing, lava lamps, leather work, robot hands, tie dye, marbles, exploding sticks, moon dough, slime, ooblick, learning about planets, yo-yos, puzzles and codes, as well as shooting archery, BB guns and sling shots.

Scouts met two of Stafford’s finest K–9s and their handlers, while Stafford Fire and Rescue stopped by to cool everyone down. Scouts also enjoyed singing some seriously silly songs with great gusto and much laughter.