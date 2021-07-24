Aquia District Cub Scout day camp a huge STEM success

Is it too early to start inspiring a future generation of scientists? No!
That’s what 50 Cub Scouts, boys and girls ranging in age from 6 to 10 years old, recently discovered at the STEM-focused Aquia District Cub Scout Day Camp held at Pratt Park.
Director Kristy Freeman and program director Jenna Cooper led their all-volunteer camp staff of adults from Pack and Troop 26 and older Scouts from Troops 26 and 907, who kept these budding scientists busy all week with a variety of activities set up and run by the hard-working camp staff, including some pretty cool nature hikes. Activities included fun with model rockets, elephant toothpaste, bubble snakes, rock testing, lava lamps, leather work, robot hands, tie dye, marbles, exploding sticks, moon dough, slime, ooblick, learning about planets, yo-yos, puzzles and codes, as well as shooting archery, BB guns and sling shots.
Scouts met two of Stafford’s finest K–9s and their handlers, while Stafford Fire and Rescue stopped by to cool everyone down. Scouts also enjoyed singing some seriously silly songs with great gusto and much laughter.
All the Scouts grew from the experience and found it fun trying new things, working as a team and meeting new friends. They also learned about flexibility when weather threatened the fun, but the staff made sure it was about keeping it safe and making it fun.
Freeman and Cooper’s amazing adult camp staff included Susan Wood, Hallie Graves, Joe Fijalkowski, Kari Hammond, Xander Korb and Jennifer Bell. But the staffers who truly made it the best week ever were teen Scouts BSA volunteers Michael, Maddie, Jackson and Nathan (aka Ranger Rick). Everyone is already looking forward to next summer.
To begin your family’s Scouting adventures, visit beascout.org to find a BSA Scout unit near you. Cub Scouting serves families with children in kindergarten through fifth grade; Scouts BSA serves families with children ages 11–18. There are also BSA programs for families with older youths, ages 14–20, including becoming Venturers, Explorers or Sea Scouts.
The mission of the BSA is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling the values of the Scout Oath and Law. Aquia District is part of the National Capital Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America and includes Stafford County and Marine Corps Base Quantico. For more information on Scouting in the Stafford/Fredericksburg area, including how to donate, join or volunteer, contact Dara Campbell, Aquia District Executive, at Dara.Campbell@Scouting.org or call 267/216-5194.