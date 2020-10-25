Aquia District Scouts BSA continue to serve Stafford safely

Aquia District Scouts helped Stafford residents by conducting a second No-Contact Food Drive in August, thanks to the planning and leadership of Aquia District Scouting for Food coordinator Laura Curran. Scouts and their families did their “good turn” by collecting 4,353 pounds of food to help replenish dwindling supplies at local Stafford County pantries.
The goal, as with the initial Scouts BSA food drive in May, was to support local pantries while keeping Scouts, Scouting families, pantry volunteers and donors safe through social distancing.
Stafford pantries were grateful for all donations, as they expect a prolonged demand due to coronavirus-related job loss and furloughs, and still need more donations which are the main source of nonperishables for food pantries.
In November, Aquia District Scouts will conduct “Scouting For Food,” the nationwide, annual Scouts BSA food drive campaign. Scouts will “Do a Good Turn” by helping stock food pantries in Stafford and Dumfries for the holidays and for months beyond.
Scouts and Scouting families will trek through assigned neighborhoods on Nov. 7 to deliver reminders about donating, then return on Nov. 14 to collect donations from doorsteps and driveways. Together, they will load up trucks, vans and trailers and bring donations to designated drop-off points. Other Scouts, Scouting families and volunteers will unload, weigh and sort items at drop-off points—activities usually highlighted by chaotic fun and underscored by the joy that comes with serving those in need.
To join BSA, go to beascout.org to find a BSA Scout unit near you.
For more information on Scouting in the Fredericksburg area, including how to donate, join or volunteer, contact Tom Friedel at Tom.Friedel@Scouting.org or 301/221-4286.
