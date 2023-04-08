The community sees the Lions logo and knows that if they can’t afford glasses, they can ask Lions to help. School nurses see a team of Aquia Harbour Host Lions each school year, working with other Lions clubs to conduct sight and hearing screening. During this school year, Aquia Harbour Host Lions helped screen almost 800 Stafford County school students.

Annually at Easter and Thanksgiving, Lions assist SERVE in providing food for 10–12 families in need. The Lions buy, box and deliver holiday food boxes to those families. Knowing diabetes is the leading cause of blindness, the Lions ensure families have healthy food for Easter and Thanksgiving.

When Empowerhouse was in need after a fire, Aquia Harbour Host Lions raised more than $5,400 to help in recovery efforts. During Socktober, members collected more than 1,500 pairs of socks for those at Empowerhouse. Every December the club holds a Blue Santa ride to collect items for those in need. During the past two years, donations were given to Empowerhouse.

Lions support education and mentor area youth. At Brooke Point High School’s May 2022 award ceremony, club members presented scholarships to three graduating students to help cover cost of college textbooks. Aquia Harbour Host Lions president, with a matching grant from Lions of Virginia Foundation, presented a $1,000 check to the Stafford Education Foundation to help support its education efforts. The club sponsors and mentors the Stafford Aquia LEO club. LEOs are middle and high school-age students involved in bettering our community through volunteering.

Aquia Harbour Host Lions participated in the Rappahannock River cleanup, picking up trash along the river and trails.

Lion Santa, Mike Sheppard, has made appearances at events for the Aquia Harbour Host and the Aquia Evening clubs. At the Special Needs Christmas Party, a joint event between both clubs, Lion Santa presented gifts to special needs children and adults from area group homes.

When SERVE needed help to transfer food to its vehicles from the LDS church’s tractor trailer, Lion Sheppard brought equipment and club members volunteered to assist other community groups in dividing the food and loading the food pantries’ pallets on their vehicles.

When assistance is needed, Lions step up when possible. When financial assistance is needed, like the purchase of eyeglasses or by a nonprofit, Lions fundraise. Each year the Aquia Harbour Host Lion Club hosts a Reverse Raffle, has a food truck at Harbor events, and holds annual Christmas tree and White House ornament sales, along with the sale of Football Mania tickets during football season.

Lions are more than eyeglasses but still keep their promise to Helen Keller to be her knights for the sight and hearing impaired.