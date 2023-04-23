Every year for more than 30 years, at both Easter and Thanksgiving, the Aquia Harbour Host Lions support SERVE families with bountiful food boxes for the holidays. Host Lions also include families that members may know personally. Holiday food boxes contain assorted fruits, vegetables, soups, cake mix, rice, pie fillings, gravy, boxed potato mix, breakfast cereal, white or wheat bread, ham at Easter and turkey at Thanksgiving.

All of the food is purchased by the Host Lions, boxed up and delivered to the homes of the families by Host Lion members. Each home receives two boxes of food: one to celebrate their holiday with dignity and one for additional food afterward.

The Aquia Harbour Host Lions, with matching funds from Lions International, also presented SERVE with a check for $2,000 to assist in its mission to help local families in need.

To make a donation to help SERVE provide for local families or if you know of anyone who is experiencing food insecurity, contact SERVE at 540/288-9603.