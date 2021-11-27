Aquia Scouts BSA get back to basics at Curtis Memorial Park

During an October weekend, 175 Scouts from 10 Troops and seven Webelos Dens in Stafford County’s Aquia District gathered for a camporee and Webelos-ree at Curtis Memorial Park.

The theme of the fall camporee was “Back to Scouting Basics.” Scouts camped and competed as Patrols in several basic Scout skill challenges. Seventeen Patrols competed in Scout skills, including using map and compass, first aid, rescue techniques, outdoor preparedness, U.S. flag etiquette and basic seamanship. A bonus challenge involved cooking a nutritious meal while hiking.

Troop 1717G, chartered to Hartwood Presbyterian Church, posted the highest overall score. The girls of Troop 1717G will keep the Commissioner’s Cup until next year’s Aquia District camporee.

The Webelos-ree’s theme was “Scouting Olympics,” centering on learning basic Scouting skills like knot tying and fire building. However, there were twists—for example, the knot tying station had rope, but the rope was 50 feet long and 2 inches thick. Scouts’ eyes widened when they saw the rope, and then came the smiles.