Aquia Scouts BSA get back to basics at Curtis Memorial Park

During an October weekend, 175 Scouts from 10 Troops and seven Webelos Dens in Stafford County’s Aquia District gathered for a camporee and Webelos-ree at Curtis Memorial Park.
The theme of the fall camporee was “Back to Scouting Basics.” Scouts camped and competed as Patrols in several basic Scout skill challenges. Seventeen Patrols competed in Scout skills, including using map and compass, first aid, rescue techniques, outdoor preparedness, U.S. flag etiquette and basic seamanship. A bonus challenge involved cooking a nutritious meal while hiking.
Troop 1717G, chartered to Hartwood Presbyterian Church, posted the highest overall score. The girls of Troop 1717G will keep the Commissioner’s Cup until next year’s Aquia District camporee.
The Webelos-ree’s theme was “Scouting Olympics,” centering on learning basic Scouting skills like knot tying and fire building. However, there were twists—for example, the knot tying station had rope, but the rope was 50 feet long and 2 inches thick. Scouts’ eyes widened when they saw the rope, and then came the smiles.
Foot races, a part of Scouting’s physical fitness mantra, was a three-legged race where Scouts learned to cooperate with each other to get down the track. Scouts spilled over on the grassy track as they tried to run, laughing and struggling to recover before crossing the finish line. Cheers and laughs from fellow Scouts provided good motivation.
Another skills station was fire building, where Scouts were amazed to learn they could spark a fire without matches by using steel wool and a 9-volt battery. Scouts’ excitement in yet another experience was ample reward for the many adult Scouters who organized the weekend.
At the end of a fun-filled Saturday, Webelos and Scouts gathered for a campfire hosted by the Aquia Chapter of the Order of the Arrow, BSA’s honor Scout society. Numerous skits and songs were performed, and a great time was had by all.
After a long COVID hiatus from outdoor Scouting programs, the weekend was a welcome reminder that Scouting is alive and well in Stafford.
To find a unit near you visit beascout.org. Cub Scouting serves families with children kindergarten through fifth grade; Scouts BSA serves families with children ages 11–18. BSA programs for families with older youths, ages 14–20, include Venture, Explorer and Sea Scouts.
Aquia District is part of the National Capital Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America and includes Stafford County and Marine Corps Base Quantico. For more information on Scouting, including how to donate, join or volunteer, contact Dara Campbell, Aquia District executive, at Dara.Campbell@Scouting.org; or call 267/216-5194.