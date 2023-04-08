Fredericksburg has been named 2022 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation to honor the city’s commitment to effective urban forest management. This is the 36th year the city has achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements: maintaining a tree board or department, having a tree care ordinance, dedicating an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita, and hosting an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

Join the city of Fredericksburg and the Fredericksburg Area Council of Garden Clubs for the Arbor Day ceremony planned for Wednesday at 10 a.m. on the steps of the Fredericksburg Branch Library, 1201 Caroline St. Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw will be honored at this year’s ceremony. The public is invited and welcome to attend.

The city manager’s recommended FY2024 budget provides for continued funding of the city’s tree management efforts. And the city’s Public Works Department is currently recruiting for a professional arborist to plan, monitor and evaluate work for trees and forest stands in the city’s right-of-way areas and public spaces.

“Trees are an important investment for our city, and our environment. As we strive for thoughtful environmental stewardship, providing for our tree care, and the benefits that they bring to our city, is more important than ever,” said Fredericksburg Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw. “I would like to thank our city staff and Tree Fredericksburg (and their many volunteers) for continued efforts to plant and care for Fredericksburg’s trees.”

The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation, in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters. For more information on Fredericksburg’s tree programs, visit fredericksburgva.gov/1219/Trees; or call 540/372-1023.