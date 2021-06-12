ARBOR DAY: REC recognized for sustainability

For the 19th straight year, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative received the Tree Line USA designation from The Arbor Day Foundation. This designation recognizes utilities that demonstrate best practices in protecting and enhancing forestry.

Each year, REC’s vegetation management team targets tree-related outages, using some of the industry’s newest technological advances. While ensuring that member-owners have reliable electric service, REC’s crews use specialized equipment to work safely and to protect the health of the trees they trim.

“REC works year-round to ensure our certified arborists and forester do their jobs with an eye toward sustainability,” said Cindy Musick, Director of Vegetation Management. “Respecting the environment is key to everything we do.”

This year, REC took part in a variety of Arbor Day celebrations, including tree plantings at Hoover Ridge Park, Madison Garden Club and Waverly Yowell Elementary.