ART SHOW>> Students help commemorate 250th anniversary of Chatham Manor

Talented young artists in Stafford County were recognized at the Friends of Chatham Student Art Show held in October at Chatham Manor as part of the site’s 250th Commemoration.

The first-place winner in the high school division was Mayte Vasquez–Acosta for “Roots.” Jessica Israel and Angelina Hargate won second and third place, respectively. The first-place winner in the middle school division was Jackson Uzarski for “Ghost of Chatham.” Myelle Bartholomew won second place, and Raegan Brimhall and Camille Young tied for third place.

Bernice Amanquah, Wen Barn, Elena Curtusan, Caroline Davis, Fabiana DiGiovanni, Gabriella Goodwin, Stephanie Hernandez, Michaela Kortman, Sana Mansoor, Clara Martin, Judith Castro Medina, Kylie Nigreville–Savard, Olivia Ohleger, Noah Rothwell, Onnelee Slaten, Madison Smith, Kaitlin Smith and Ryan Tran each received an honorable mention.

Friends of Chatham thanks Stafford County high school and middle school art teachers for their support, the National Park Service for allowing the event to be held on Chatham’s grounds, Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park Rangers Brennen McAuley and Hilary Grabowska for assisting in the event, and Stafford County for funding the event.