As holidays approach, local food pantries see increased demand

When COVID-19 hit the area last spring, the Colonial Beach Community Foundation’s directors met to discuss how the foundation could help the area. Foundation President Eric Nelson reached out to churches, social service agencies, the Town of Colonial Beach and nongovernmental agencies to find out what residents needed. The recurring theme was food. “With so many people out of work, the pantries are seeing an increase in customers. Our mission is to improve the quality of life in and around Colonial Beach, so we want to help the community,” said Nelson.

Based on the information gathered, the foundation approved a $1,500 donation to the Healthy Harvest Food Bank in Warsaw to aid in food distribution to the outlets supporting the 22443 ZIP code. An additional $3,500 was earmarked to purchase gift cards from Food Lion and Hall’s Supermarket and given to food pantries in Colonial Beach. The foundation then challenged the community to match its $5,000 pledge and the community came through—donating more than $7,000. Since May, CBCF has purchased and distributed almost $10,000 in gift cards. The cards are given out at the discretion of the food pantry to supplement families with needs other than the available food items. Gift cards cannot be used to purchase alcohol or tobacco products.