Athlete swims laps to raise money for Special Olympics

Charlie Marciniak has Down syndrome. But that hasn’t kept him from enjoying life—even during the pandemic.

He still goes to the Massad YMCA on Butler Road in Falmouth every day of the week except Sunday to swim laps and/or take aerobics classes such as Zumba and Bootcamp.

Charlie still goes to church every weekend. He’s been an altar server at St. Jude Church in Spotsylvania County since its inception in 2003, but diocesan rules have disallowed altar servers during the pandemic. So he shows up with a mask, observes social distancing and acts as a hand sanitizer minister (he squirts the celebrant’s hands with hand sanitizer after someone receives communion on the tongue).

However, Charlie no longer goes to in-person social events, where he sees many of his friends, like Friends for Life, an organization of young adults with disabilities learning and growing with Christ, and Best Buddy, a program at the University of Mary Washington where students foster friendships through games and meals with individuals who have intellectual and developmental disabilities. They communicate virtually through Zoom or phone calls, but the social interaction isn’t what it used to be when they could move freely among the group without a mask.