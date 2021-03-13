Athlete swims laps to raise money for Special Olympics

Charlie Marciniak has Down syndrome. But that hasn’t kept him from enjoying life—even during the pandemic.
He still goes to the Massad YMCA on Butler Road in Falmouth every day of the week except Sunday to swim laps and/or take aerobics classes such as Zumba and Bootcamp.
Charlie still goes to church every weekend. He’s been an altar server at St. Jude Church in Spotsylvania County since its inception in 2003, but diocesan rules have disallowed altar servers during the pandemic. So he shows up with a mask, observes social distancing and acts as a hand sanitizer minister (he squirts the celebrant’s hands with hand sanitizer after someone receives communion on the tongue).
However, Charlie no longer goes to in-person social events, where he sees many of his friends, like Friends for Life, an organization of young adults with disabilities learning and growing with Christ, and Best Buddy, a program at the University of Mary Washington where students foster friendships through games and meals with individuals who have intellectual and developmental disabilities. They communicate virtually through Zoom or phone calls, but the social interaction isn’t what it used to be when they could move freely among the group without a mask.
During the pandemic, more time is spent at home playing pool with his dad (he’s a natural “pool shark”), reading The Free Lance–Star e-edition on his computer (mainly the Sports page), or tuning in on the TV to one of the game shows (he’s really good at “America Says”). Charlie also likes to go shopping for groceries, which allows him to be himself, greeting everyone he sees in the store—although they can’t see his smile with the mask covering most of his face.
But COVID-19 has left one big void in Charlie’s life—Special Olympics.
Before the pandemic, he participated in multiple sports with other Special Olympics athletes. There was bowling on Saturday mornings, volleyball in the fall, basketball in the winter and swimming in the spring. Each sport came with weekly practices, a few competitions and the state games at the end of the season.
With the onset of the pandemic, Special Olympics Virginia, SOVA, discontinued all group activities. The restriction was meant to comply with state guidelines and keep everyone healthy. The guidance from SOVA: “Staying healthy means doing something on your own.”
Charlie decided to raise money on his own for SOVA by participating in Polar Plunge swimming laps.
Charlie happens to be an excellent swimmer. He was the only long distance swimmer from the state of Virginia to compete in the 2014 United States games in Princeton, N.J., returning with four silver medals. And for the two years prior to the pandemic, Charlie participated in the Solar Plunge in Richmond.
So Charlie created a fundraising page on the SOVA Polar Plunge website. The event officially ended Feb. 6, however, the fundraising web page will be kept open by SOVA for an additional 90 days.
To date, Charlie has raised more than $1,500 from friends, neighbors, church members and the St. Jude Council of the Knights of Columbus. His goal is a very ambitious $5,000. He needs your help to attain that goal.
Charlie pledges to swim continuous laps for money donated according to the following schedule:
- $25—10 laps
- $50—20 laps
- $75—30 laps
- $100—40 laps
- 10 additional laps for every $100 donated over $100
Donations may be made by check or by credit card.
Checks should be written to Special Olympics Virginia, with “Plunge 2021-Charlie Aqua Man” on the memo line, and mailed to Special Olympics Virginia, 3212 Skipwith Road, Suite 100, Richmond, VA 23294.
Credit card donations may be made online at impact.specialolympicsva.org/fundraiser/3110827.
Half of all money raised will go to Area 11 Special Olympics. That includes Fredericksburg and Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties. The remaining half will go to SOVA in Richmond.