Atlantic Builder donates home sale profits, funds scholarships

“We are so excited to be partnering once again with Atlantic Builders and its trade partners,” said Janet Gullickson, president of Germanna. “I got to meet a few of those trade partners and they are awesome, and I am so grateful this is helping trade partners and their families with a Germanna education. From here you can go anywhere you want and you can be as successful as you want to be. By the way, think about it. When you have a business so generous that they donate the proceeds from two of these beautiful homes, wouldn’t you want to buy a house from them?”