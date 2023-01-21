Atlantic Builders donates $550,000 to local and international charities

For the sixth year in a row, Atlantic Builders has completed a home whose proceeds have been donated to charitable organizations throughout the Fredericksburg region.

These “Give Back Homes” are possible with the cooperation of Atlantic’s trade partners and suppliers who contribute materials and labor at a reduction in cost, or in many instances for free. This year’s Give Back Home was built in the Kellogg Mill, a community of single-family homes located in Stafford County.

According to Atlantic Builders’ Director of Purchasing Brian Roinestad, “We’re so lucky to have such a great group of trade partners. They are the backbone of our organization and they embrace our core value of giving back. It’s always an easy ask to this group to participate in our Give Back Homes, and I’m eternally grateful.”

In 2022, Atlantic Builders and its partners donated $550,000 to Loisann’s Hope House, Germanna Educational Foundation, Rappahannock United Way, Goodwill Industries Rappahannock, Stafford Junction, Big Brothers Big Sisters Greater Fredericksburg, Fredericksburg Area SPCA and SAWs Virginia.

Atlantic Builders employees also chose to include HOPE International in the Give Back Homes recipient list. HOPE International aids families living in poverty throughout the world by providing training as well as loans to start businesses in hopes of reversing the progression of poverty.

“Atlantic Builders is a leader in so many ways,” said Cait Woodward, interim CEO at Loisann’s Hope House. “The quality of its homes. Its commitment to its trade partners and customers. Their generous donation of $250,000 this year will allow us to help break the cycle of homelessness for so many families in the Fredericksburg region. We are so very grateful for their community spirit and generosity.”

“We are thankful for the sincere generosity, strategic investment and community spirit of the Atlantic Builders team,” said Steve Cox, president and CEO of Rappahannock Goodwill Industries. “Coupled with our own matching campaign, this gift from Atlantic Builders will support local businesses with their workforce needs through Goodwill-led training and job placement services for potentially hundreds of young men and women interested in pursuing high-demand careers with skilled-trade construction industry partners across our 16-county service area.”

Atlantic Builders is an award-winning, privately owned regional builder that has delivered thousands of brand-new homes in the Fredericksburg area for more than a quarter century. Visit atlanticbuilders.com for more information.