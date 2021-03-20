AWARD: Big Brothers Big Sisters announces mentors of the year

Big Brothers Big Sisters Greater Fredericksburg has selected the ‘Big Brother of the Year’ James Slade and Little Brother Jordan and the ‘Big Sister of the Year’ Nia Jones and Little Sister Cniyah.

BBBS is honored to recognize the commitment Slade and Jones have made to assist their mentees in discovering their strengths. These two extraordinary role models spend quality one-to-one time offering insight, advice and opportunity to support their mentees in achieving their full potential.

Big Brothers Big Sisters seeks volunteers for children waiting to be matched with a positive role model. Being a mentor is rewarding and beneficial for both the Big and the Little. With just two hours a week you can change two lives—yours and theirs. For more information about becoming a Big, visit bbbsfred.org or call 540/371-7444.