Love Thy Neighbor, a food pantry in King George County which serves that locality and others nearby, recently received the Marie Kunlo Agency of the Year award from the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank and the Nonprofit of the Year award from the King George Economic Development Authority. The pantry, which moved earlier this year to the Journal Complex off State Route 3, doubled its services in the last year and currently helps 150 families each week. Visitors can “shop” for free groceries and hygiene items on Sundays from 1–5 p.m. and Thursdays from 5:30–8 p.m.
AWARD: Love for Love Thy Neighbor
More than 70 students representing 12 districts—from Richmond to North Stafford, and throughout the Northern Neck—competed in a two-day robotics-style competition aimed at boosting STEM learning that organizers hope to expand to engage college students and small businesses.
Thomas Michael Holliday Jr. of Hartwood Troop 1717B has earned the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank in Scouts BSA.
In February, the Mountain View High School Wildcat Battalion Marine Corps JROTC Air Rifle Marksmanship Team traveled to Chandler, Arizona, to compete in the JROTC Regional Air Rifle Championships.
CLASSES / EVENTS
Debi Taylor of Stafford County is this year’s recipient of the Elvira B. Shaw Award.
USDA appointed soybean farmer from Champlain to serve on United Soybean Board.
Through efforts on a special World Relief Saturday, LOW Lions was able to send a check for $26,545 to the LCIF Refugees and Displaced Persons Fund for Ukraine.
NEWTON BRANCH TEMPORARILY CLOSED
After a two year in-person hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions and precautions, Colonial Beach recently hosted an estimated 400 people at its annual Osprey Festival.
Petty Officer 1st Class Lowell Wilson, a native of Stafford County, serves the U.S. Navy at Fleet Readiness Center Southwest operating out of San Diego, California.