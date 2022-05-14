AWARD: Love for Love Thy Neighbor

Love Thy Neighbor, a food pantry in King George County which serves that locality and others nearby, recently received the Marie Kunlo Agency of the Year award from the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank and the Nonprofit of the Year award from the King George Economic Development Authority. The pantry, which moved earlier this year to the Journal Complex off State Route 3, doubled its services in the last year and currently helps 150 families each week. Visitors can “shop” for free groceries and hygiene items on Sundays from 1–5 p.m. and Thursdays from 5:30–8 p.m.