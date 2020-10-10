 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AWARD: Woman's Club selects member of the year
0 comments

AWARD: Woman's Club selects member of the year

  • 0
'Buzzy' Benton

The Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg honored Barbara “Buzzy” Benton as Member of the Year at its September meeting.

The Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg honored Barbara “Buzzy” Benton as Member of the Year at its September meeting.

The award is given annually to a member for her significant contributions to the club and who reflects positively on its motto: “Not for Ourselves Alone.”

No job is too large or small for Benton. She served as president of the Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg from 2006–08, participated in general club activities like the yard sale, provided members with WCF aprons to wear at events, and chaired the annual Art Show and Sale in March. Benton also served as president for the GFWC Northern District from 2016–18.

The Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg is honored to name Benton its Member of the Year recipient for 2020.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Announcements

College notes

Local students have been recognized for academic achievement by their colleges and universities.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert