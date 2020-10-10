AWARD: Woman's Club selects member of the year

The Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg honored Barbara “Buzzy” Benton as Member of the Year at its September meeting.

The award is given annually to a member for her significant contributions to the club and who reflects positively on its motto: “Not for Ourselves Alone.”

No job is too large or small for Benton. She served as president of the Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg from 2006–08, participated in general club activities like the yard sale, provided members with WCF aprons to wear at events, and chaired the annual Art Show and Sale in March. Benton also served as president for the GFWC Northern District from 2016–18.

The Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg is honored to name Benton its Member of the Year recipient for 2020.