AWARDS: Spotsylvania middle school students recognized for citizenship at annual ceremony

The Spotsylvania Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, held its annual Youth Citizenship Awards ceremony in May at Loriella Park. One eighth grader from each Spotsylvania County middle school was chosen to receive this honor. Eighth-grade recipients were chosen by faculty, based on the qualities of honor, citizenship, courage, leadership and patriotism. The Honorable Robert D. Orrock, Delegate Virginia General Assembly was guest speaker. Winners included, from left, Hannah Duggins of Spotsylvania Middle School, Rebekah Walburn of Chancellor Middle School, Iva Greene of Thornburg Middle School, Aleena Patel of Ni River Middle School, Anna Countouroudas of Freedom Middle School and Jenna Bain of Battlefield Middle School. Carter Beard of Fredericksburg Christian Middle School and Carleigh Menzie of Post Oak Middle School are not pictured.