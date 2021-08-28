BACK TO SCHOOL: Caroline’s Promise gets students started on the right foot

Caroline’s Promise held a school supply drive-thru event on July 31 at Caroline Middle School.

More than 200 hours of community service were obtained for Caroline students in grades 3–12 and for one student from the Richmond area. The Caroline High School football team assisted with traffic control and clean-up.

Book bags filled with school supplies, gift cards, personal hygiene products and snacks were given out. Fresh produce was also available.

An additional 50 backpacks filled with school supplies and snacks donated by GEICO were handed out the following week for families who were unable to attend.

“This was hands down the best turnout ever, and I’m looking forward to next year for a bigger and better turnout,” Caroline’s Promise Director Shermeka Baker–Latney said. “We want to ensure our future leaders have a healthy start and future.”