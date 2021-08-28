BACK TO SCHOOL: REC helps stuff the bus for Spotsylvania County students

Summer has flown by, and bright yellow school buses are once again out and about. To help local students get ready for the 2021–22 school year, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative participated in Spotsylvania County Public Schools’ Stuff the Bus school supply drive.

Lindsey Edwards, public relations specialist, and Terri Bevers, supervisor of public relations, loaded pencils, paper, notebooks, hand sanitizers and much more into the cooperative’s community van to donate much-needed school supplies.

Today’s youth are tomorrow’s leaders, and REC is proud to help SCPS carry out its mission to prepare students for their future.