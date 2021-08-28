 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BACK TO SCHOOL: REC helps stuff the bus for Spotsylvania County students
0 comments

BACK TO SCHOOL: REC helps stuff the bus for Spotsylvania County students

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Spotsylvania County Public Schools’ Stuff the Bus school supply drive

REC helps stuff the bus.

Summer has flown by, and bright yellow school buses are once again out and about. To help local students get ready for the 2021–22 school year, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative participated in Spotsylvania County Public Schools’ Stuff the Bus school supply drive.

Lindsey Edwards, public relations specialist, and Terri Bevers, supervisor of public relations, loaded pencils, paper, notebooks, hand sanitizers and much more into the cooperative’s community van to donate much-needed school supplies.

Today’s youth are tomorrow’s leaders, and REC is proud to help SCPS carry out its mission to prepare students for their future.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 28: Why insurance for college students is beneficial

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert