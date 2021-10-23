Battlefield Elementary School joins national celebration of AAA School Safety Patrol

For 100 years, AAA school safety patrollers around the world have provided school-aged children an extra sense of safety and security when going to and from school. Recently, safety patrollers gathered at schools across the country to mark the centennial of this leadership-building and life-saving program.

Virginia is home to more than 15,000 safety patrollers in 601 schools across AAA mid-Atlantic territory.

“The patrollers make a difference every day here at Battlefield Elementary School,” says patrol adviser Kathleen Williams. “They take their jobs very seriously, knowing that their friends, schoolmates and staff are relying on them. They were very excited to help AAA celebrate the 100th anniversary of the School Safety Patrol.”

Battlefield Elementary School had an Outstanding School Safety Patrol Award winner during the last school year. Chloe Cleveland was honored for her hard work, for being an inspiration to other patrollers and for not missing a beat even when the school was switching from in-person to virtual and from virtual back to in-person. She was honored at a surprise ceremony in May.