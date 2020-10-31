Battles earns distinguished Stars & Stripes Award

Hannah Battles of Spotsylvania County has earned the highest recognition the American Heritage Girls offers to girl members, the Stars & Stripes Award.

In addition to living out the AHG creed and oath, award recipients have completed a number of requirements to achieve this honor, including earning a total of 16 merit badges; serving in a Troop leadership position for a minimum of six months; planning, developing and providing leadership to others in a 100+ hour service project; writing a Life Ambition/Spiritual Walk essay and resume; collecting at least three letters of reference and passing a board of review.

Battles chose to serve the Spotsy Dog Park by installing dog agility equipment for use by patrons to the new dog park in Spotsylvania on Gordon Road.

She has served as her Troop’s girl advancement leader, helping girls complete their level awards and even serving on their boards of review. Battles has received several presidential service awards, as well as every American Heritage Girls level award since Tenderheart level when she began the program at age 8: Sacagewa Award, Lewis & Clark Award, Harriet Tubman Award and Dolley Madison Award.