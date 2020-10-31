Battles earns distinguished Stars & Stripes Award

Hannah Battles of Spotsylvania County has earned the highest recognition the American Heritage Girls offers to girl members, the Stars & Stripes Award.
In addition to living out the AHG creed and oath, award recipients have completed a number of requirements to achieve this honor, including earning a total of 16 merit badges; serving in a Troop leadership position for a minimum of six months; planning, developing and providing leadership to others in a 100+ hour service project; writing a Life Ambition/Spiritual Walk essay and resume; collecting at least three letters of reference and passing a board of review.
Battles chose to serve the Spotsy Dog Park by installing dog agility equipment for use by patrons to the new dog park in Spotsylvania on Gordon Road.
She has served as her Troop’s girl advancement leader, helping girls complete their level awards and even serving on their boards of review. Battles has received several presidential service awards, as well as every American Heritage Girls level award since Tenderheart level when she began the program at age 8: Sacagewa Award, Lewis & Clark Award, Harriet Tubman Award and Dolley Madison Award.
A member of Goshen Baptist Church’s Troop VA3130, Battles is the first girl in her Troop, the 51st girl in Virginia and the 672nd girl nationally to earn the prestigious Stars & Stripes Award. Battles was recognized in a Court of Honor ceremony at her Troop’s charter.
Battles is a member of Redeemer Bible Church and is a third degree black belt in taekwondo. She is a homeschooled senior, taking classes at the Ad Astra co-op as well as dual enrollment through Regent University, while also working at the Battlefield Country Store four days a week.
She is the daughter of Kristopher and Kelly Battles.
American Heritage Girls Inc. is the premier national character development organization for young women, ages 5–18, that embraces Christian values and encourages family involvement. For more information visit americanheritagegirls.org.
