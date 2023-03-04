Spring break is just around the corner, and the Old Dominion Humane Society rescue dogs want to spend it with caring foster families. For one week, March 11–18, you can choose the perfect dog—puppy, adult or senior—and enjoy a great family activity that’s free. ODHS provides everything needed for the foster dogs, including food, toys, a crate and any medical care. Fosters, in turn, are invited to give the rescue dogs loving homes.

“Fostering, even for a week, means so much to the dogs, and it will be a great experience for the caring people who welcome these rescues into their homes,” said Chrissy Blake, ODHS founder. “Whether it’s a family or one individual wanting to foster, the dogs will get the opportunity to get out of the center and socialize with them. These dogs have been rescued from many different situations, including high-kill shelters, and it’s amazing how much of a difference it makes in their lives to get a chance to spend time with loving people. The rescues give that love back tenfold.”

Fostering is an important part of ODHS’s volunteer program, and by taking an animal in need into your home, even temporarily, you are giving the foster dog the time he needs to be ready for adoption, helping ODHS learn more about the dog so he can end up in the best-possible home, socializing the dog to a home environment, and getting the dog used to being around other pets and different types of people.

The program also offers a unique chance and an ideal way for people who may be considering adopting a dog to find out if it’s a good match for them.

Fosters will be able to pick out dogs on March 11 at 3 p.m. and return them on March 18 at 11 a.m. For more information and to fill out an application, visit olddominionhumanesociety.org/foster-information.

ODHS is located at 3602 Lafayette Blvd. Adoption events are Wednesdays from 5 to 7 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Applications in advance for adoptions are preferred and take priority over walk-ins. For more information about the dogs available for adoption and adoption applications, as well as upcoming events, volunteering, fostering and donating items, visit olddominionhumanesociety.org.