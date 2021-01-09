BEYOND THE DREAM: Sorority hosts annual oratorical program

The Prince William County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. will host its 31st annual Dr. Martin Luther King Youth Oratorical Program on Jan. 18 at 11 a.m. on its YouTube channel, PWCAC-DST-MEDIA.

Over the past 30 years, the program’s youth orators have amazed and inspired large audiences with thoughtful ideas, impactful delivery and a clear vision and call to action. This year’s theme is “Beyond the Dream—Young Voices with Something to Say.” Audience members will have an opportunity to vote for their favorite orator with a new text-to-vote feature.

This year’s special guest will be the Rev. Al Sharpton. Always an audience favorite, the MLK Community choir, under the musical direction of Candace Williams, will perform selections that recognize the late Congressman John Lewis.

For more information on the oratorical program, day of service, fundraising efforts and donation opportunities visit pwcacdst.org/mlk.