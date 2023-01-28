Big Brothers Big Sisters celebrates mentors

Big Brothers Big Sisters Greater Fredericksburg welcomed the new year with both a celebration of mentors and a resolution to sign up more. Mentoring is a powerful way to make a real difference in the community by providing a safe space for young people to explore, learn and grow.

BBBS Greater Fredericksburg is a nonprofit organization dedicated to defending the potential of youth through one-to-one mentoring, an evidence-based method of prevention that keeps children engaged, builds resilience and helps to mitigate the negative effects of trauma.

Youth “Littles” are signed up between the ages of 6 and 13. Mentor “Bigs” range from college students to retirees. The one-to-one matches meet once a week and establish connections through simple activities and outings. Bigs and Littles are matched in both community and school-based programs. Currently, the school-based programs are located at Potomac Elementary School, Lafayette Elementary School, Falmouth Elementary School, Harrison Road Elementary School and Walker-Grant Middle School. The organization is looking to grow its programs in workplace settings.

“When you work with youth, you see the hope for a better tomorrow,” said Sandra Erickson, executive director of BBBS Greater Fredericksburg. “We have an opportunity to help youth reach their full potential. I am so impressed by the volunteers, families, donors and partners of Big Brothers Big Sisters Greater Fredericksburg who help support our one-to-one mentoring program. This National Mentoring Month, I celebrate those who dedicate their time and resources to help local children.”

This month, BBBS Greater Fredericksburg recognized the time and talents of Michelle Hedrich, former executive director, who retired after 11 years of service with the organization. BBBS will also be sending thank you cards, designed by one of the mentees, to its current mentors who support youth in the community.

Big Brothers Big Sisters has proven to be effective. Littles are 46% less likely to begin using illegal drugs, 27% less likely to begin using alcohol and 52% less likely to skip school. Mentors are essential to both the success of BBBS and the children served.

BBBS Greater Fredericksburg professional staff pair each child with a mentor that is the right fit for them. They provide training and support for youth, families and volunteers. The minimum commitment for Bigs is one year, but they can remain matched with their Little for a longer period of time. Matches participate in a variety of activities together depending on their interests and areas for growth.

BBBS encourages all to consider contributing to the power of mentoring. Whether it is volunteering as a Big, providing financial support or offering activities or opportunities for youth, there are a variety of ways to defend potential. More information can also be found at bbbsfred.org, by emailing info@bbbsfred.org, or calling 540/371-7444.