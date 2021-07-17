Big Brothers Big Sisters Greater Fredericksburg honored with 2020 Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Quality Award

Big Brothers Big Sisters Greater Fredericksburg has been recognized as a 2020 Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Quality Award winner. Every year, the BBBSA nationwide leadership council, made up of local Big Brothers Big Sisters affiliate leaders and board members, selects affiliates for excellence in the 1-to-1 mentoring program, which ignites the power and promise of youth. Despite the challenges of the past year, including the pandemic, social unrest and economic uncertainty, 49 out of the 236 Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies across the country received top honors in quality.

“Even during this challenging year for nonprofits in our region, the staff of Big Brothers Big Sisters continued to uphold the highest national standards of quality for our mentoring program,” said Michelle Hedrich, Executive Director of BBBS Greater Fredericksburg. “With the investment of our board and donors, we strengthened our community by providing individualized support to children and families.”