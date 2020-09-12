BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS: Organization elects new board members and officers

Big Brothers Big Sisters has elected its 2020–21 officers of the board of directors.
Michael Gillies of ReMax Real Estate Connections—The Gillies Team will serve as president. Other officers include first vice president Debra Levy of Key Media & Research; second vice president Angel Woodcock of YHB; treasurer Daniel Pierson of Mary Washington Healthcare; secretary Clint Manning of the City of Fredericksburg and past president Heather Hagerman of Coldwell Banker Commercial Elite.
Also joining the board are Margo Frazier of Atlantic Union Bank, Fred Wheeler, retired, and Natasha Holloway of NSWCDD.
Other members of the board include Landon C Davis III, Erik Jilson, Sabrina Johnson and Catherine Moss.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!