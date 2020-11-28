Big Brothers Big Sisters presents Faulkner Award

Big Brothers Big Sisters has selected the Rappahannock Rotary and Rotary member Stephen Kingsley for its most prestigious award.

The Rappahannock Rotary and Rotarian Stephen Kingsley were presented with the Thomas J. Faulkner Jr. Award in recognition of outstanding long-term contributions to Big Brothers Big Sisters and the children of our community as Partners in Defending Potential.

The Faulkner Award is named for the Rev. Thomas J. Faulkner Jr., the founder of the local BBBS over 50 years ago.

Big Brothers Big Sisters recognized The Rappahannock Rotary for its generous volunteer and grant support for many years. BBBS Executive Director Michelle Hedrich remarked, “Our community is fortunate to have a robust, dedicated Rotary membership who live their motto ‘Service Before Self.’ When Rotary volunteers are requested, we can always depend on them to arrive early and eagerly engage in the tasks at hand. The Rappahannock Rotary and Stephen Kingsley are models of civic engagement.”

Kingsley was also presented with the Faulkner Award for assisting with the Rotary grant process and recruitment of Rotary volunteers for BBBS events. Kingsley also served as a BBBS Past President during his nine-year tenure on the board of directors. Hedrich stated, “Stephen has been a tireless BBBS advocate and his dedication has made a significant impact on our sustainability as an organization.”