Big Brothers Big Sisters presents Faulkner Award

Big Brothers Big Sisters has presented its most prestigious award, the Thomas J. Faulkner Jr. Award, to Dr. Thomas Falkenberg and Heather Hagerman in recognition of outstanding long-term contributions to Big Brothers Big Sisters and the children of our community as Partners in Defending Potential. The award is named for the Rev. Thomas J. Faulkner Jr., founder of the local BBBS more than 50 years ago.

Big Brothers Big Sisters recognized Falkenberg and Hagerman for their volunteerism, advocacy and generous support for many years. They were honored as role models for community involvement and personally giving back to the community.

As the medical director of SIEHT: A Falkenberg Eye and Laser Center, Falkenberg supports BBBS because it aligns with the company’s values to make our community a better place. Falkenberg has a true altruistic concern for others and is a champion for Big Brothers Big Sisters’ vision for all children to achieve their full potential.

Hagerman served as board president and as a valued member of the board of directors, leading the organization during transformational years. Her creative ideas and guidance made a significant impact on the sustainability of BBBS. Her genuine concern for the well-being and success of the children of our community inspired others to join her in supporting BBBS.

BBBS Executive Director Michelle Hedrich remarked, “Our community has been enriched beyond measure by these two genuine, humble people. They embody the spirit of what it means to be the change you wish to see in the world.”

