 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BINGO: Fundraiser supports many Post 290 programs

  • 0
BINGO: Fundraiser supports many Post 290 programs

American Legion Post 290 Commander Steve Robertson poses with Noel Lowery and Brandy Fitzgerald at bingo.

Bingo is the backbone of American Legion Post 290 financial efforts—Boys and Girls State, baseball, scholarships, school programs and all veterans’ assistance programs.

Post Commander Steve Robertson (center), while a faithful bingo volunteer himself, takes time to thank some key workers. Noel Lowery, bingo manager, (left) runs the successful venture two days a week. Former Marine Brandy Fitzgerald (right), always helps Lowery in running bingo. Lowery, always looking for bingo volunteers, says look for her at the Mountain View Road location and help the Legion with its many charitable programs.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Myths about monkeypox debunked

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert