BINGO: Fundraiser supports many Post 290 programs

Bingo is the backbone of American Legion Post 290 financial efforts—Boys and Girls State, baseball, scholarships, school programs and all veterans’ assistance programs.
Post Commander Steve Robertson (center), while a faithful bingo volunteer himself, takes time to thank some key workers. Noel Lowery, bingo manager, (left) runs the successful venture two days a week. Former Marine Brandy Fitzgerald (right), always helps Lowery in running bingo. Lowery, always looking for bingo volunteers, says look for her at the Mountain View Road location and help the Legion with its many charitable programs.