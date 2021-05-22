Bird's-eye view boosts REC’s reliability

The pandemic provided many of us a chance to step back and gain a new perspective. For a handful of linemen at Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, that is true in a literal sense—and that new perspective will directly benefit member-owners.

Since last year, a small group of linemen has been dispatched with unmanned aerial devices to find potential problems before they can cause an outage. They are using the technology not only to inspect lines and equipment, but also to search for trees near REC’s rights of way that could fall and cause an outage.

As REC sought ways to keep crews safe through social distancing, linemen Jake Michael and Matt Fauver who both report to REC’s office in Front Royal were among those working a bit differently over the past few months.

The linemen have walked miles of rights of way. They have driven four-wheelers through rugged, often rocky terrain. And they have deployed unmanned aerial devices to inspect miles of power lines and rights-of-way that would typically take much longer to cover. A lot of the territory they inspected included mountainsides with steep inclines.