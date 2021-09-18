BIRTHDAY: Family celebrates matriarch

Eunice B. Keys recently celebrated her 101st birthday. Born in King George County in 1920, she moved to Washington, D.C., in 1938, where she married and, along with her husband, raised a family of 14 children. She relocated to Fredericksburg more than 50 years ago.

Keys has a warm heart, always welcoming family and friends into her home. She worked in the health care field for many years, and she helped to raise her grandchildren.

The secret to her longevity may be attributed to her healthy lifestyle. She does not smoke cigarettes or consume alcoholic beverages. She enjoys home cooking and maintains a diet full of vegetables. Keys is an excellent cook and enjoys watching cooking shows and competitions.

At her 100th birthday celebration, she responded to words on a birthday card saying, “I must be kind of special for God to keep me here for so long.”

Keys has lived through the tenures of 19 presidents, the Depression, World War II, the Korean War, the civil rights movement and the Vietnam, Iraq, Gulf and Afghanistan wars. She experienced good times and bad. For a century, she has been a constant witness to history.