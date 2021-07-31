Blankenship, Eley honored as hometown heroes

He also has helped pack 50 lunches a week for low-income students for the last four years. When the pandemic hit and schools closed, he and other volunteers delivered lunches directly to the students.

Blankenship said he’s developed relationships across the area and state as part of his volunteer service and hopes others will see the many opportunities out there—and do the same.

“There are a lot of ways to get involved in the community,” he said.

Eley said he learned to give back at an early age, when he and his mother gave a neighbor a pair of shoes during a snowstorm. When his wife, Lisa, became sick with cancer in 2014, he was surprised by how many people in the community stepped up to help them.

Eley founded the Lisa Pitts Eley Cancer Foundation two years after her death and has worked with more than 100 families to provide whatever assistance they need. He spearheads fundraising efforts by partnering with local businesses and corporations—and gives all the money raised to families to help pay electric bills or groceries.

“I know what these families are going through and don’t want to let them down,” Eley said. “They desperately need the help, and I love doing it.”