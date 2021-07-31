Blankenship, Eley honored as hometown heroes

Art Blankenship and Chuck Eley, two Spotsylvania County men who work behind the scenes to help others, have been named Allen & Allen Hometown Heroes.
Both “truly embody what it means” to be a hometown hero, said David Williams, a trial lawyer who manages the Fredericksburg and Stafford offices of Allen & Allen. “These men are committed members of the Fredericksburg community and both are making such positive impacts on those around them.”
In 2010 on its 100th anniversary, the law firm started recognizing “acts of heroism” among community residents, according to a press release. Since that time, 470 men and women in Fredericksburg, Charlottesville and Richmond have been honored.
Blankenship has been instrumental with an annual oyster roast sponsored by White Oak Compact Equipment and Fairview Baptist Church. Since the event began in 1985, it’s raised more than $1 million for recipients who are dealing with the financial fallout of medical issues or other emergencies.
Blankenship also has worked during the pandemic to feed workers in COVID-19 vaccination clinics and low-income students in area schools. Through the Virginia Baptist Disaster Response, Blankenship joined other volunteers at the Richmond Raceway where they served more than 500 hot meals over the course of 17 weeks from a portable kitchen set up at the clinic.
He also has helped pack 50 lunches a week for low-income students for the last four years. When the pandemic hit and schools closed, he and other volunteers delivered lunches directly to the students.
Blankenship said he’s developed relationships across the area and state as part of his volunteer service and hopes others will see the many opportunities out there—and do the same.
“There are a lot of ways to get involved in the community,” he said.
Eley said he learned to give back at an early age, when he and his mother gave a neighbor a pair of shoes during a snowstorm. When his wife, Lisa, became sick with cancer in 2014, he was surprised by how many people in the community stepped up to help them.
Eley founded the Lisa Pitts Eley Cancer Foundation two years after her death and has worked with more than 100 families to provide whatever assistance they need. He spearheads fundraising efforts by partnering with local businesses and corporations—and gives all the money raised to families to help pay electric bills or groceries.
“I know what these families are going through and don’t want to let them down,” Eley said. “They desperately need the help, and I love doing it.”
More information about the foundation is available at lisapittseleycancerfoundation.com.