BOOK SIGNING: Taekwondo pioneer visits local dojang

World-renowned taekwondo pioneer Supreme Grandmaster Bok Man Kim held a book signing at Master Y.J. Kim’s Martial Arts Center on March 22, the 55th anniversary of the founding of the International Taekwondo Federation. SGM Bok Man Kim is a founding pioneer of taekwondo; he is also known as the father of South East Asian taekwondo.

SGM Bok Man Kim started his martial arts training in 1941 at the age of 7. When he came of age, he joined the Korean Army. He served as a master sergeant until he was called by Gen. Hong Hi Choi in 1953 to teach taekwondo to the Korean government. SGM Bok Man Kim helped Gen. Choi develop 15 of the international taekwondo patterns, the first Korean patterns developed for taekwondo.