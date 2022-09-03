“Boots” returns to celebrate life in the Northern Neck

“Boots” is back! After hiatus, the event returns to celebrate life in the Northern Neck.

Northern Neck Land Conservancy has been hosting its Boots and Barbecue event since 2004. It is a tribute to all the things that people love about the region: farming and forestry; hunting, fishing, crabbing and oystering; a rich history; and witnessing the woods, wetlands and wildlife that coexist here.

Like many organizations, the Land Conservancy has not held large public gatherings recently, but now “Boots” is back. On Sept. 17, from 1 to 4 p.m., event visitors can enjoy exhibitors and demonstrations, delicious barbecue, fried oysters raised by Bevans Oyster and Cowart Seafood, live music and good company.

The $50 Boots and Barbecue ticket price supports Northern Neck Land Conservancy’s mission and includes event access, parking, barbecue buffet, beer and wine.

Each year, the event is held on land that is permanently protected by a conservation easement. The 2022 hosts are Stu and Mindy Ashton of Waterloo Farm in King George. Waterloo lies at the confluence of Chotank Creek and the Potomac River. Its wide sand beach has views across the river to Maryland on a clear day. Patented in 1653, it became the childhood home of George Washington’s father Augustine when he was orphaned in 1701. George Washington himself often visited, fished and dined there as a young man. Waterloo was established as a home of the Ashton family in the 1800s. Because it is protected by a conservation easement, this working farm will ensure open green space, improved flood resilience, scenic views and historic preservation for future generations.

“This is my first year helping to organize Boots and Barbecue,” said Lisa Biever, who is the Land Conservancy’s executive director. “I’m blown away by the generosity of our sponsors and the enthusiasm from the community.”

Chesapeake Wealth is a Signature sponsor this year, and Bartlett Tree Experts are Leader level sponsors. James River Equipment, Micki and Ron Pugh, and Tri-River Investment Group of Davenport & Co. also gave generously. A complete list of contributors is available at nnconserve.org.

Exhibitors for 2022 include the Patawomack and Rappahannock Indian Tribes, Gateway Beekeepers, Tidewater Oyster Growers, tastings by Copper Fox Distillery, Jim Hall’s antique Parker shotgun collection, Preston Thompson’s duck decoys, live possums with rescue group Awesome Possumz, and more.

Demonstrations will be given by acclaimed dog trainer Fritz Wildt, who trains retrievers for hunting, companionship and competition, as well as by precision agriculture drone operator Joseph Oakes of the Eastern Virginia Agricultural Research and Extension Center.

Northern Neck Land Conservancy is a member-supported, 501(c)(3) land trust that helps landowners who volunteer to protect their land using a conservation easement that permanently restricts development.

Everyone can join in conserving the Northern Neck’s lands, water, economies and culture. Visit the Northern Neck Land Conservancy website to learn more about creating a conservation easement, donating or becoming more involved in its mission.

Tickets are available online at nnconserve.org or by calling 804/250-2334.