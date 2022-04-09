BOWLING FOR A PURPOSE: REC Supports Big Brothers Big Sisters

The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Fredericksburg has been changing the lives of local children since 1967 by matching them with a one-on-one mentor. To help further its connections with the community and continue making meaningful matches, the organization hosts its annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake event.

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative is proud to support this annual event, joining in the fun of a day of bowling with other local businesses and organizations. This year, more than $48,950 was raised for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Fredericksburg.

“This event is a great way for the cooperative to join other local businesses and support a local organization that is making an impact in our communities,” said Lindsey Edwards, public relations specialist.