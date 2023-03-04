Boy Scout Troop 847 of Chancellor recently awarded the highest rank in Scouting, the rank of Eagle Scout, to three young men. Nathan Gearhardt, Christopher Varone and Charlie Smith were honored by Troop 847’s sponsoring organization, the Tabernacle United Methodist Church Men’s Club.

The Scouts received commendation from the Virginia House of Delegates’ Phillip Scott of the 88th District, and Chuck Martin and Mike Varone of the United States Submarine Veterans presented each of the young men for the USSVI Eagle Scout Award.

Tim McLaughlin from the Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors and Bill Micks from Friends of the Rappahannock were also present, supporting their achievement. Bill Micks, a former member of Troop 847, and Phil Scott are both Eagle Scouts as well.

The multiyear journey to the Eagle Scout Award is one of the most involved and transformative experiences a young man can have. A Scout earns merit badges and rank advancements to show the lessons and skills they learn, and the culmination in Scouting is that you must complete an Eagle project to show your leadership and giving back to the community that you live in.

Nathan coordinated and helped to plant over 30 trees at the new Belmont Park. Christopher helped to organize the building of a structure for Central Virginia Horse Rescue. Charlie helped to restore a trail, boardwalk and fence for the National Park Service.

Surrounded by fellow Scouts, family and friends, Nathan, Christopher and Charlie were celebrated for achieving this once in a lifetime accomplishment.