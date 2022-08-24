Brooke Point High School shines at Virginia State Police Law Cadet Camp

This summer, Brooke Point High School’s Alexie Prophete attended the Law Cadet Camp hosted by the Virginia State Police at its training facility in Richmond. The one-week camp is open to rising seniors, and 60 students are selected from around the state to experience what it is like to attend the State Police Academy as a trooper trainee.

Students receive room and board while attending the camp. They are taught various police academy subjects and tactics, they conduct physical training and drive patrol vehicles on the drivers’ training track, and they conduct live fire on the State Police range. The students are taught by current state troopers assigned to the State Police Academy.

Law Cadet Camp is a free program that is sponsored locally by American Legion Post 290. Because of her standout performance at the camp, Prophete was awarded the Counselors Award by the training staff at the academy. Prophete was introduced and recommended to the program through her criminal justice class at Brooke Point High School, where she is currently enrolled in the second year criminal justice class.

BPHS criminal justice teacher Scott DelCore shared that he is proud of Prophete and that she is a great kid and student. Prophete intends to attend college after graduation and eventually land a career in law enforcement. She is one of many Stafford County Public School students who are academically strong, well rounded and possess leadership qualities to lead the next generation.