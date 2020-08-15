BSA: Scouts to hold no contact food drive

Aquia District BSA Scouts in Stafford County will hold a second no-contact food drive Saturday. Scouts will help Stafford pantries stock their shelves with items such as canned proteins; meat-based soups, stews and chili; canned vegetables, beans and fruits; healthy cereals; rice and pastas; and soap, toothpaste, diapers and toilet paper.
Some Scouts are going door-to-door, distributing flyers, and will return Saturday to collect donations. A few units will ask for donations at store-fronts. Residents who do not receive a flyer may drop off donations on Saturday at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 1201 Courthouse Road, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; or Stafford Lakes Clubhouse, 65 Village Parkway, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Food collection will be done in a manner to meet safe physical distancing recommendations; donors and Scouts are encouraged to wear PPE. Those wishing to contribute who cannot make this time or whose donation was missed may contact aquiadistrictscoutingforfood@yahoo.com to arrange a pickup. More information is available at facebook.com/pg/AquiaDistrictNCAC/events.
