Camille Grabb honored as 2021 Virginia Master Naturalist Chapter Leader of the Year

Camille Grabb of the Northern Neck Master Naturalist organization was recently honored with the statewide 2021 Virginia Master Naturalist Chapter Leader of the Year Award.

Virginia Master Naturalists are a corps of volunteers who educate on environmental issues, perform citizen science such as bird and butterfly counts, and help Virginia conserve and manage its natural resources and public lands.

Last year, the Northern Neck Chapter provided nearly 7,900 volunteer hours to support the Northern Neck’s natural resources programs.

As chapter president, Grabb increased chapter communication and cohesion during the pandemic using new tools like Zoom and Google Classroom. She created a monthly “President’s Notes” newsletter, oversaw the creation of a new chapter website, and launched Tuesday Twosomes to encourage two-person teams to join together and volunteer under then-current COVID guidelines. As basic training co-chair, she managed a successful fall 2021 basic training class, bringing 19 trainees into the chapter.

Grabb’s personal volunteering was exemplary and included the monthly Walk on the Wild Side activity and Caterpillars Count Study at Belle Isle State Park, four Clean Virginia Waterways stewardship events at Hughlett Point Natural Area Preserve, monthly water-quality monitoring at Mill Creek, and several butterfly and bird counts.

Members of her chapter have said, “Camille is dedicated, engaged, flexible, fearless, creative and fun. And loves nature! Her welcoming smile lights up both the room and Zoom!”

Grabb is a familiar face in the Northern Neck, having spent summers vacationing at her aunt’s farmhouse at the mouth of Mill Creek since childhood. She and her husband, Bob, fulfilled their longtime dream of retiring and moving into a new home on Mill Creek, just down the road from the beach she enjoyed as a child.

For more information about the Northern Neck Master Naturalist Program, visit northernneckvmn.org.