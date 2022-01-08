 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CAMPAIGN: Sheehy Subaru donates blankets to local charities
CAMPAIGN: Sheehy Subaru donates blankets to local charities

CAMPAIGN: Sheehy Subaru donates blankets to local charities

Sheehy Subaru of Fredericksburg recently donated 80 blankets to two local charities, Micah Ministries and Empowerhouse.

“Warmth and comfort during the cold winter season are things many of us take for granted,” said Matt Wright, general manager of Sheehy Subaru of Fredericksburg. “We partnered with two shelters who do much to help those in need.”

Micah Ministries’ Hospitality Center is a basic needs hub for people sleeping on the street. Connections made through this ministry are often conduits to the relationships necessary to help people overcome their homelessness.

Empowerhouse is a nonprofit, accredited domestic violence program serving Fredericksburg and Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.

The initiative is part of the Subaru Loves to Help campaign. Last year, 50,000 warm blankets were delivered. This year, Subaru’s goal is to bring the total donation to 100,000 blankets.

