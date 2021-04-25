CAROLINE COUNTY: Investigator graduates from forensic science academy

The academy’s objective is to provide high-level training to qualified crime scene search officers. Law enforcement personnel learn to properly recognize, document, collect and preserve—for law enforcement examination—items of physical evidence found at crime scenes. Participants become familiar with the capabilities and limitations of the modern forensic laboratory in examining the spectrum of materials which can be collected as evidence in criminal cases.

Sheriff Lippa stated, “I am so proud of Investigator A.M. Garthaffner’s accomplishments in graduating from the Virginia Forensic Science Academy. He has especially been truly missed throughout these past nine weeks, especially with all of the vacancies within the CCSO. Investigator Garthaffner will now be able to put his expertise to work as he returns to full duty in the CCSO Investigative Unit.”