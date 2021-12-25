 Skip to main content
Caroline County Sheriff's Office welcomes deputies




The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office welcomes deputies N. M. Notgrass and Deputy C. M. Riggle, recent graduates of the regional justice academy.

 Tara Lee / The Free Lance–Star

The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office has welcomed Deputy N.M. Notgrass and Deputy C.M. Riggle, who recently graduated from the Rappahannock Regional Criminal Justice Academy.

The graduation ceremony took place at the University of Mary Washington campus, where Sheriff Lippa addressed the class on behalf of the academy’s executive board.

Capt. Cary, CCSO chaplin, delivered the invocation and the benediction to the graduates and their families.

Notgrass won two first- place awards, one for Top Skills Achievement and another for Top Overall Achievement.

Sheriff Lippa said, “First, I am proud of our personnel and their accomplishments thus far. These two graduates will now start their field training, which will last a minimum of three months. I am looking forward to their completion of field training and seeing them prosper with the CCSO. Secondly, I am grateful to the University of Mary Washington for allowing Rappahannock Regional Criminal Justice Academy the use of their facility during these trying times, so that family and friends may attend these ceremonies.”

