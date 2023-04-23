The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office increased the number of automated external defibrillators issued to deputies, thanks to a donation by Caroline County Fire Chief, Jason Loftus. The Caroline Sheriff’s Office currently owns nine AEDs, and all deputies are trained and certified to use them during emergency life-saving efforts. With the addition of six AEDs donated by Chief Loftus, the CCSO will now have 15 AEDs issued to patrol deputies. The CCSO has successfully saved lives using these devices, and it is grateful for the donation of these additional units.