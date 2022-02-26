 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Caroline County Sheriff's Office receives accreditation award

The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office has earned accreditation for the fourth time during Sheriff Tony Lippa’s tenure.

On Feb. 8, Sheriff A.A. Lippa Jr., Maj. C.S. Moser and Capt. S.L. Cary attended the Caroline County Board of Supervisors meeting. Sheriff C.O. Balderson of Westmoreland County, commissioner of the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission, addressed the board of supervisors, explaining the importance of accreditation. Accreditation is a four-year process, and this is the fourth award the CCSO has received during Sheriff Lippa’s tenure.

Law enforcement accreditation is a self-initiated, voluntary process where agencies operate under a specific set of state and nationally recognized standards. The agency must maintain and prove compliance with developed policies, training and accountability for different areas within the sheriff’s office. Achieving accreditation is a proactive effort by the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office to ensure that it has current and professional policies and procedures in place.

Sheriff Lippa stated, “I accept this award on behalf of the hard-working men and women of the CCSO who put forth a team effort in order to make it possible that we received this award for the fourth time. I am so proud of the great men and women of your sheriff’s office, my sheriff’s office, our sheriff’s office.”

