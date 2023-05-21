The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office recently received the Virginia School Boards Association 2023 Business Partner of the Year award and the 2023 Partner in Education award from Caroline County Public Schools, recognizing the sheriff’s office’s efforts in supporting the youth of Caroline County and the public school system. Superintendent Sara Calveric presented the awards.

After receiving the awards, Sheriff Scott Moser spoke about the positive working relationship between the sheriff’s office and Caroline County Public Schools, describing them as one team working together for the betterment of the county and its youth. Moser also thanked the board of supervisors for approving school resource officer positions for every public school in the county.

Moser stated, “The credit for these awards goes to the school resource officers and deputies who consistently support the youth of Caroline County and Caroline County Public Schools. Our children are our most valuable resource, and the CCSO will continue working together with CCPS and many other organizations to make Caroline County a model for others to follow.”