Caroline County Triple Crown 4-H Club shines at Equismartz

The Virginia 4-H Horse program hosts annual knowledge contests for 4-H horse clubs. This competition, known as Equismartz, was held virtually in March, April and May. 4-H Clubs participated in Hippology, Horse Judging, Horse Bowl and Communications contests.
4-H members study year-round and must be prepared to know anything and everything about horses—origination, proper care, conformation and barn management. They compete individually and in teams divided by age group, with ages 9–13 in the junior division and ages 14–18 in the senior division. This year saw an estimated 150 competitors for all competitions.
Caroline County Triple Crown 4-H Club was well represented in all of the competitions and placed at the top of the state. Club members who competed included juniors Codie Roehl, Lindsey Gill, Mason Dunlap, Rebecca Hoemann, Rhianna Carney and Sophie Roehl; and seniors Cora Hoemann, Dakota Dunlap, Faith Griffis, Madison Sexton, Natalie Bestafka and Victoria Klapper.
Hippology competition involves written examinations, identification at stations, horse judging, slides, and coordinating and presenting an impromptu team problem. Junior Rebecca Hoemann placed third overall in individual competition; and Rebecca, Lindsey, Rhianna and Mason placed third overall in team competition. Seniors Cora Hoemann and Natalie Bestafka placed first and sixth overall in individual competition, respectively; and Cora, Natalie, Madison and Dakota placed first overall in team competition.
In Horse Judging, 4-H’ers identify ideal characteristics of horse breeds and compare classes by placing the horses best to worst in conformation and explaining their placings. In the novice category, Mason Dunlap and Rhianna Carney placed second and seventh overall, respectively. Junior Rebecca Hoemann placed first overall in individual competition. Seniors Cora Hoemann and Natalie Bestafka placed first and 10th overall in individual competition, respectively; and Cora, Natalie and Madison placed second overall in team competition.
Horse Bowl is a quiz bowl and 4-H’ers place through an elimination process. Junior Rebecca Hoemann placed third overall in individual competition; and Rebecca, Rhianna, Mason and Kailyn placed fifth overall in team competition. Seniors Victoria Klapper and Cora Hoemann placed first and second overall in individual competition, respectively; and Cora, Victoria, Dakota and Natalie placed first overall in team competition.
In Communications, 4-H’ers give prepared public speeches or presentations. In presentations, juniors Sophie Roehl, Mason Dunlap and Codie Roehl placed first, third and fourth overall, respectively; Rebecca Hoemann placed first overall in public speaking. Seniors Dakota Dunlap and Faith Griffis placed third and fifth overall, respectively, in presentations.
The senior Horse Bowl team, Cora and Natalie have qualified to compete and represent Virginia at Southern Regionals in Perry, Ga., and Eastern National Roundup in Louisville, Ky. If you are interested in learning more about 4-H in Caroline County, contact the local extension agent.