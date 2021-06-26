Caroline County Triple Crown 4-H Club shines at Equismartz

In Horse Judging, 4-H’ers identify ideal characteristics of horse breeds and compare classes by placing the horses best to worst in conformation and explaining their placings. In the novice category, Mason Dunlap and Rhianna Carney placed second and seventh overall, respectively. Junior Rebecca Hoemann placed first overall in individual competition. Seniors Cora Hoemann and Natalie Bestafka placed first and 10th overall in individual competition, respectively; and Cora, Natalie and Madison placed second overall in team competition.

Horse Bowl is a quiz bowl and 4-H’ers place through an elimination process. Junior Rebecca Hoemann placed third overall in individual competition; and Rebecca, Rhianna, Mason and Kailyn placed fifth overall in team competition. Seniors Victoria Klapper and Cora Hoemann placed first and second overall in individual competition, respectively; and Cora, Victoria, Dakota and Natalie placed first overall in team competition.

In Communications, 4-H’ers give prepared public speeches or presentations. In presentations, juniors Sophie Roehl, Mason Dunlap and Codie Roehl placed first, third and fourth overall, respectively; Rebecca Hoemann placed first overall in public speaking. Seniors Dakota Dunlap and Faith Griffis placed third and fifth overall, respectively, in presentations.

The senior Horse Bowl team, Cora and Natalie have qualified to compete and represent Virginia at Southern Regionals in Perry, Ga., and Eastern National Roundup in Louisville, Ky. If you are interested in learning more about 4-H in Caroline County, contact the local extension agent.