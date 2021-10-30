Caroline County Triple Crown Equine Club shines at 60th Virginia State 4-H Horse and Pony Championships

Caroline County Triple Crown Equine Club competed at the 60th Virginia State 4-H Horse and Pony Championships in Lexington, Sept. 9–12. Seventeen club members represented Triple Crown, and all placed in their respective classes.
The Virginia State 4-H Horse and Pony Championships is the largest horse show event for 4-H, with 119 classes and seven different categories. 4-H riders from all over Virginia spend months training and preparing for this culminating event. This event also includes opportunities for service to the community, learning stall management practices, and competing in art and photography contests. This horse show helps the best become better in all aspects of participating in 4-H.
Triple Crown members showed their best, and their efforts paid off. A condensed list of individuals and horses that placed as champion and reserve champion in their class, divided into senior and junior categories includes:
Champion
- JR Codie Roehl, Ima Keeper
- JR Sofie Roehl, Cee Me Shining
- JR Mason Dunlap, Wonderhorse Banana Silver Strike
- SR Faith Griffis, Professionally Winging It
- SR Dakota Dunlap, Contra Deseo de Fuelle
- SR Kendall Towne, Knock Your Socks Off
- SR Julianna Klapper, Dream Big
- SR David Hudson, The Secret Life of Samuel
Reserve Champion
- JR Codie Roehl, Ima Keeper
- SR Natalie Bestafka, Finesse In the Dark
- SR Dakota Dunlap, Contra Deseo de Fuelle
- SR Kendall Towne, Knock Your Socks Off
- SR Juliana Klapper, Dream Big
Congratulations to all the members of Caroline County Triple Crown Equine Club for competing in the 60th Virginia State 4-H Horse and Pony Championships: Anna Shores, Codie Roehl, Dakota Dunlap, David Hudson, Faith Griffis, Juliana Klapper, Kendall Towne, Madison Sexton, Meghan Peterson, Mallory Dick, Morgan Bond, Mason Dunlap, Natalie Bestafke, Sophie Roehl, Victoria Klapper and Wren Brandel.
For more information about 4-H in Caroline County, contact the extension agent.