CAROLINE: Deputy honored for efforts to reduce impaired driving

Caroline County Deputy Jesse Daily received the Mothers Against Drunk Driving award at its annual Law Enforcement Awards Ceremony.

The MADD award is given to a law enforcement officer who has substantially contributed to the reduction of impaired driving incidences in each locality.

In 2019, Daily made 18 driving under the influence (DUI) arrests.

“I am proud of Deputy Daily and this accomplishment. His commitment to remove impaired drivers from our roadways allows for Caroline County to be a safer place to live, work and raise a family,” said Sheriff Tony Lippa.

The MADD foundation has made a considerable impact on the nation since its inception in 1980. Drunk driving deaths have been reduced by 50 percent and 370,000 lives have been saved.

In addition, MADD has served over 840,000 victims of drunk drivers.

Pictured are Sheriff A. A. “Tony” Lippa Jr., Deputy Daily and Maj. C. Scott Moser.

–Dawn Haun